Voyager Token 1-Day Volume Hits $9.96 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $55.87 million and $9.96 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,447.37 or 1.00044140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

