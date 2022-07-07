WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 1,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

