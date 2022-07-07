Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

