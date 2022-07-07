Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

