Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

