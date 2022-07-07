Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of HCC opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

