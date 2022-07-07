Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of HCC opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.39.
In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
