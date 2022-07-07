Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 17487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

