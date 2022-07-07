Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 892,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,114 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $141,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.67. 7,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

