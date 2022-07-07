Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($19.50) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Watches of Switzerland Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 803.50 ($9.73). The stock had a trading volume of 829,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,579. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 880.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,107.75. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 734.50 ($8.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,600 ($19.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,591.94.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

