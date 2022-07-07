Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.30. 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.32 million and a PE ratio of 33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09.

Waterloo Brewing ( TSE:WBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

