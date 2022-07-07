Waterstone Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.