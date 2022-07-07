Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.12% of Watsco worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Watsco by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.17.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $246.91. 1,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,041. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

