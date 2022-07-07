Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

