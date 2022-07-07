Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/6/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $91.00 to $84.00.

6/27/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/19/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.08. 4,929,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,110. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

