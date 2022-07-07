Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) in the last few weeks:
- 7/7/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 7/6/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $91.00 to $84.00.
- 6/27/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/13/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/19/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Canadian Pacific Railway was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
NYSE:CP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.08. 4,929,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,110. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
