Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Update

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 907,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Wejo Group stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Wejo Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.90.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wejo Group will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

