Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 49,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.31.

NYSE:PH opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

