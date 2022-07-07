Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 2,824 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

