Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 9,759 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $556.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $541.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

