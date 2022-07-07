Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

