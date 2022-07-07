Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

FMC stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

