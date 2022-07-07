Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $10.87 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.