Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $27.65 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $320.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average of $351.42.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

