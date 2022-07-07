Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $50 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $482.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $542.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

