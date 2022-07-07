West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.30 and last traded at $78.81. 413,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9,048% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

