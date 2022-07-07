Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 61102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.98.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.