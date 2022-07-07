WFA of San Diego LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $353.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

