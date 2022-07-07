WFA of San Diego LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.7% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $227.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.57 and its 200-day moving average is $257.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

