WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 695,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after purchasing an additional 349,794 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,464,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,157,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 211,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 99,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $59.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.