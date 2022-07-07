WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 600 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $135.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average is $151.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.