Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Boosted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

