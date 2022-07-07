Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

General Mills stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,342. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

