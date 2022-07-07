Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,351,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

