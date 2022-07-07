Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.82. 30,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,754. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

