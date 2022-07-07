Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 8,841 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 376,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 85,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

