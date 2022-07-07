Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.18

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 1652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.7304 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

