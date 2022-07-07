WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

