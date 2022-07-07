WP Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $106.41 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $158.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

