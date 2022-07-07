WP Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average of $227.88. The company has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

