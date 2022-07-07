WP Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

PM opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

