WP Advisors LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WP Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,460,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,298,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $515.29 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.06. The company has a market cap of $483.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

