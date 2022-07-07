W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 10.2%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 215,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,056,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Separately, StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,980,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
