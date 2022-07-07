Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,673 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $55.84 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

