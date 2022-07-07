XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NYSE XFLT opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

