Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 114,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,429,270 shares.The stock last traded at $70.12 and had previously closed at $71.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05.

Xcel Energy ( NYSE:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion.

About Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.