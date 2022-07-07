Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.63. 65,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 50,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEBEF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.