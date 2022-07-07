Xeno Token (XNO) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Xeno Token (XNO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Xeno Token has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $437,419.00 worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xeno Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Xeno Token Coin Trading

