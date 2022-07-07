Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,209 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,678,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 2,954,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 1,614,525 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

