Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 322.20 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 322.20 ($3.90). Approximately 1,450,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,756,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.60 ($4.02).

YCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.27) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 362.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 367.96. The company has a market capitalization of £627.31 million and a P/E ratio of 332.62.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

