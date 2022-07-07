yieldwatch Price Hits $0.0488 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $837,632.78 and approximately $915.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

