ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,599.00

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $27.36 million and $5,599.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00119858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00770151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033403 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

